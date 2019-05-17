It's like being called up again for the first time - Cazorla

discovered his remarkable comeback had taken him into the squad for the first time since 2015 when his team-mates chanted his name on Friday.

"I found out from my team-mates," the said. "After training I heard them chanting my name and I didn't know why. That was when they started congratulating me."



Spain's latest squad announcement also included confirmation that will not take charge of their upcoming games against the and for personal reasons, but he will continue as

required numerous operations on knee, that began in 2013, while an in his heel needed a skin graft, extracted from his left forearm.

Told he was lucky to walk again and could have lost his leg, chose not to retire, instead moving to Villarreal from Arsenal last year.

The 34-year-old's call-up comes after he was one of Villarreal's stand-out players this season, helping them avoid relegation with four goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances. He has only missed three matches.

"If someone had told me this would happen at the end of the season, I would never have imagined it," Cazorla said.

"It's almost like being called up for the first time because it's something so unexpected. I'm going to enjoy it a lot."



play European Championship qualifiers against the on June 7 and on June 10.

The midfielder's last international appearance came when he scored in a 2-0 friendly win over England in November 2015.

"I think I can contribute," added Cazorla. "During the years of always wanted to play again and I wanted to play at the highest level."



was unable to attend the squad announcement at Las Rozas and will miss the upcoming games due to the same personal problems that prevented him taking charge of Spain's last fixture against

Molina said there was no timetable for Luis Enrique's return but insisted speculation he might stand down was false.

"That has not been proposed," Molina said. "The commitment of the federation to is total. That commitment is mutual and will continue. On our part there is no doubt about that."



Luis Enrique's oversaw the announcement of the squad, which included recalls for Real Madrid's Isco, who was left out in March, and Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who was last selected in May 2016.

Dani Carvajal, and also returned.

Juan Bernat, Sergi Gomez, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales, and all dropped out.

Squad



Goalkeepers: (Manchester United), and (Betis) Defenders: (Real Madrid), (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Isco (Real Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Cazorla (Villarreal) Forwards: (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), (Real Madrid), (Celta), (Atletico Madrid).

