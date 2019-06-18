Italian woman who was Europe's oldest person has died at 116

A 116-year-old Italian woman who authorities say was the oldest person in and the second oldest in the world has died.

The Italian agency said died Tuesday in the southern Italian town of Poggio Imperiale, where she was born on March 20, 1903. She lived 116 years and 90 days.

of the U.S.-based Research Group said Robucci was the last European born in 1903. She was just two months younger than the current oldest living person, of Japan, who was born on Jan. 2, 1903.

Robucci is No. 17 on the list of people who lived the longest lives. Known locally as Nonna Peppa, Robucci had five children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. said she ran a coffee bar with her husband for years.

