Business Standard

J-K approves creation of 2000 posts of account assistants for panchayats

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has accorded sanction to the creation of 2,000 posts of account assistants for strengthening the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here, accorded sanction to the creation of the posts, the spokesman said.

The recently amended Panchayati Raj Act envisages devolution of powers, funds and functions to the 4,483 panchayats across the state.

"The panchayats are due for receiving substantial funding from the government. Therefore, posting of officials with adequate knowledge of maintenance of accounts and booking expenditure is imperative," the spokesman said.

He said the recruitment to these posts would be done by the Services Selection Board through written test and interview. Selected candidates will receive contractual salary for first five years and thereafter get full regular salary, the spokesman said.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 21:10 IST

