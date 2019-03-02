J-K approves creation of 2000 posts of account assistants for panchayats

The (SAC) has accorded sanction to the creation of 2,000 posts of account assistants for strengthening the functioning of Institutions in and Kashmir, an said on Saturday.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of here, accorded sanction to the creation of the posts, the said.

The recently amended Act envisages devolution of powers, funds and functions to the 4,483 panchayats across the state.

"The panchayats are due for receiving substantial funding from the government. Therefore, posting of officials with adequate knowledge of maintenance of accounts and booking expenditure is imperative," the said.

He said the recruitment to these posts would be done by the through written test and interview. Selected candidates will receive contractual salary for first five years and thereafter get full regular salary, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)