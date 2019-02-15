Asst Commissioner held in disproportionate assets case

An of was Friday arrested in after assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, including a duplex house, were unearthed, the State anti- bureau said.

Andhra Pradesh Anti- Bureau (ACB) Director General R P Thakur said in a release here that searches were conducted on the properties of P Nagendra Prasad in Kurnool, Anantapuramu, and city.

Prasad is currently under suspension after having been trapped by the ACB last year while receiving an illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 from a trader, the release said.

A duplex house and a residential flat in town, a in district, two motorcycles in Prasads name and promissory notes and cheques related to loans extended by him were discovered during searches.

About 770 grams of gold worth Rs 21 lakh, Rs 7.10 lakh and 2.14 kg silver worth Rs 60,000 were discovered in the name of Prasads daughter.

A two-wheeler (scooty) was also registered in her name.

In another case in district, ACB teams unearthed moveable and immoveable assets in the name of P Ravi Prakash, a deputy executive engineer in the panchayat raj engineering department, the release said.

The ACB said a two-storied building and four house sites were found registered in Prakashs name.

Another eight house sites were registered in his wifes name in different parts of district while a three-storied building and a were registered in the name of their two daughters, it said.

Three other house sites were registered in the name of Prakashs 'benamis,' the release said.

"Total (book) value of the immoveable properties is Rs 1.20 crore," the ACB said.

The ACB also found 836 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 12.34 lakh, 1.95 kg of silver worth Rs 59,200, a bank balance of Rs 7.36 lakh, household articles worth Rs 6.83 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, the release added. PTI DBV



The officer has been arrested, according to the DG.

