Portal launched for real-time info on available depth on national waterways

"Moving a step ahead towards ensuring optimum use of national waterways, the (IWAI) launched a new portal LADIS (Least Available Depth Information System) here today," the shipping ministry said in a statement Friday.

LADIS will ensure that real-time data on least available depths (LADs) is disseminated for ship, barge and cargo owners so that they can undertake on national waterways (NWs) in a more planned way.

An assured depth of waterway is required for seamless movement of vessels.

"If is made available regarding LADs in stretches of various NWs, it will help transporters by guiding them on the suitability of time of movement," the statement said.

Initially, LAD information will be available for NW-1, NW-2, Indo-Bagladesh Protocol route and NW-3, along with the date of survey, it said adding that the facility will be expanded to other NWs also.

has designed LADIS to facilitate the day-to-day operations of inland vessels plying on NWs and to avoid any hindrance in service and operation.

It will enhance credibility and efficiency of information sharing to achieve seamless operations on NWs, besides pre-empting problems that may occur during movement of vessels, it added.

