J-K: Man held for mowing down sheep

Police have arrested a man for allegedly mowing down a flock of sheep here, officials said on Friday.
The police identified the driver of the car as Atif Farooq Ahanger, a resident of Karan Nagar area of the city.
"A youth driving a vehicle mowed down 25 sheep of Bakerwals last night on Abdullah Bridge in the city," the officials said.
The vehicle has been seized, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
