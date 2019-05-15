J-K: 'Social media reporters' booked for revealing identity of Ganderbal rape victim

The Police Wednesday booked certain "social media reporters" for revealing the identity of a minor girl who was allegedly raped in area earlier this week.

The victim, a teenager, was raped by 20-year-old in Harran village of area on Sunday.

A police said it was noticed that certain "social media reporters" had violated legal provisions about non-disclosure of a rape victim's name.

"In this regard, the Principal Juvenile Justice Board, (CJM) Ganderbal, has taken cognisance of the matter and passed directions to police for taking legal action against such social media reporters," the said.

"Accordingly, police registered a case FIR No. 102/2019 under section 23 the POCSO Act, 228-A of the RPC against who have publicised the identity of the rape victim," he said.

Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act prohibits publishing any matter which may disclose the identity of a minor rape victim.

