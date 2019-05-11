Muzaffarnagar sugar mills stop crushing cane without clearing farmers' dues

Three sugar mills at Tikola, Bhesani and Khaikhedi villages in the district have stopped crushing cane without clearing farmers' dues, said officials Saturday.

"The remaining four mills are also preparing to stop crushing sugarcane," they said.

According to (DCO) R D Divedi, notices were sent to all seven sugar mills in the district to stop the crushing work and clear farmers' dues amounting to Rs 900 crore, which they failed to do so.

"The district authorities have directed the sugar mills to clear farmers' dues, failing which strict action would be taken against them, he said.

