Muzaffarnagar sugar mills stop crushing cane without clearing farmers' dues

-
ALSO READ
Sugar stocks jump up to 9.3 pc on Rs 10,540 cr soft loan for industry
Sugar production rises 6.7% to 110.52 lakh tonnes in Oct-Dec 2018
Sugar production rises 3.0% to 321.19 lakh tonnes in Oct-April Sugar Season 2019: ISMA
Amid liquidity crunch, 'factory outlet' sells sugar
Six die in Gurugram building collapse
-
Three sugar mills at Tikola, Bhesani and Khaikhedi villages in the district have stopped crushing cane without clearing farmers' dues, said officials Saturday.
"The remaining four mills are also preparing to stop crushing sugarcane," they said.
According to District Cane Officer (DCO) R D Divedi, notices were sent to all seven sugar mills in the district to stop the crushing work and clear farmers' dues amounting to Rs 900 crore, which they failed to do so.
"The district authorities have directed the sugar mills to clear farmers' dues, failing which strict action would be taken against them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU