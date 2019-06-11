JUST IN
Jammu sizzles at 43.6 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Heat wave conditions in Jammu continued unabated on Tuesday, with the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Monday recorded the season's highest temperature at 44.4 degree Celsius. May 31 is the second hottest day with a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 21:20 IST

