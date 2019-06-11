'Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

The Rangers Tuesday violated ceasefire again, targeting border out posts at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's district, promoting the BSF to retaliate effectively, a said.

However, no loss of life or any damage to property occurred in the small arms firing by them, he added.

An jawan was killed and three others were injured Monday in mortar shelling and firing by the along the Line of Control in forward area of district.

"From around 1600 hours onwards Tuesday, the Ranges opened unprovoked intermittent firing of small arms towards the Indian side in Hirangar sector," said the BSF PRO.

The BSF troops returned the fire which was localised to a limited stretch in Hiranagar sector, they said.

"No loss of life or damage of any kind occurred. The firing has stopped from both ends and no other area is affected as of now," the PRO said.

The jawan killed Monday in the shelling by the along the Loc in has been identified as Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, said the Defence PRO.

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, belonged to Marrar village of Morrahi tehsil in Khagaria district of and is survived by his wife.

" was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Defence PRO said.

