JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump says trade talks with China will continue
Business Standard

Jammu-Srinagar NH reopened after two days

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for traffic on Friday night after two days of closure due to landslides in Ramban district, leaving over 3000 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and the rest of India, the national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic tonight (Friday) after clearance of debris at Digdol on highway, officials said.

The authorities have allowed only the stranded vehicles to move, they said.

Earlier, during the work of the clearance of the landslides at Digdol on highway, fresh landslide took place resulting in closure of highway for the second day, they said.

As result of blockade, over 2500 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and 500 light motor vehicles (LMVs) were stranded at different parts of the highway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU