Japan Airlines to start daily Bengaluru-Tokyo service from next year

(JAL) on Thursday said that it will start a daily non-stop flight between and from the summer of 2020.

On Wednesday, Japan's largest (ANA) announced that it is going to start a direct flight from to in winter this year.

A non-stop flight does not have any intermediate stops unlike the "direct" flight.

in a statement on Thursday said as direct flights are currently not in service from Japan, the launch of the route will provide customers from a new option for travelling to the southern region of

"The IT industry is thriving in and is known as the Silicon Valley of India, where global corporations focusing on telecommunications, biotechnology, and autombiles are strategically based in this unique city," the statement said.

of to also said Wednesday in that ANA would launch between and

" will begin direct flights to Chennai to foster easier access and strengthening of the bilateral relationship further", he said addressing the second edition of the Global Investors Meet.

According to ANA, the direct service is set to begin in winter season of 2019 and would mark a decisive move towards Asia- region as the airliner looks to capitalise on the growth across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)