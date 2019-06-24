Japan coach mulls Kubo recall for Copa decider

Moriyasu said on Sunday he is considering recalling teenage star for Monday's must-win Copa America clash with

played in Japan's humbling 4-0 thrashing by in their Group C opener in before coming off the bench in Thursday's 2-2 draw with

The 18-year-old, nicknamed the "Japanese Messi" and who was signed by Real Madrid just before the tournament began, had only made one appearance for the national team before that, in a pre-tournament friendly last month.

"Our aim is to reach the quarter-finals and we're going to decide whether or not we start (Kubo) based on the training session we're about to have," said Moriyasu on Sunday afternoon.

"He has the ability, as you've seen, to play from the start." Moriyasu, who has brought a mostly under-23 squad to Brazil, gave seven players their debut against

He recalled a number of experienced campaigners, including veteran Shinji Okazaki, for the match, but still gave another two players a first cap. have a simple equation ahead of them for their final Group C encounter: win or go home.

are in the exact same boat, while a draw between the teams will knock them both out and see qualify as one of the two best third-placed sides along with

"When we arrived in we wanted to get a point, a goal in the Copa America," said Moriyasu.

"Now we have those and we want a win... We're going to play to win." This is Japan's second Copa America participation as invitees.

The first time, in in 1999, they lost 3-2 to and 4-0 to the hosts before ending with a 1-1 draw against Bolivia, meaning they are still waiting for a first tournament success.

They are participating alongside fellow Asians Qatar -- who beat them in the AFC Asian Cup final in February.

It's something that has drawn criticism from and Venezuela handler

But Moriyasu refused to be drawn on that controversy.

"I'm not interested in that, it's their opinions. Our players came prepared," he said.

He caused a stir by bringing a largely under-23 squad to the competition -- something that could stand in good stead at the Tokyo next year in which teams field an under-23 squad that can include up to three older players.

Moriyasu said his hands were tied in that respect having failed to negotiate the release of some of his top players from their clubs.

"Maybe it's not our strongest team but they are the best players that we could bring."



Asked what he would think about being invited to the AFC Asian Cup one day, Moriyasu said: "If that were the organizers' decision, we would respect it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)