England's World Cup nerve faces Australia test

Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"



That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their campaign back on track against arch-rivals

Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to

Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.

Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.

But England, bidding to win for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, and -- teams they have not defeated at a since 1992.

England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at has been based on aggressive batting.

They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against at just over 12 months ago.

- 'Dumb cricket' -



Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.

Their problems were summed up against when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.

Former England was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."



According to research by statisticians CricViz, on the 11 toughest one-day pitches for batting England have played on since losing to in the 2017 semi-finals of on a slow surface, they have lost five.

By contrast, on the 11 best pitches for batting they have played on since then, Morgan's men have won nine.

England's problems have been compounded by the absence of from their past two matches, with a torn hamstring threatening to sideline the in-form opener from the clash as well.

Yet while former players such as Vaughan bemoaned England's lack of nous against Sri Lanka, said the problem was they were not aggressive enough.

"I think we were a little bit passive as a group," said the usually big-hitting Buttler, who made just 10 before becoming the last of four wickets for veteran paceman Lasith Malinga.

"That doesn't just mean hitting fours and sixes, that means showing intensity and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers," he said.

By contrast, Australia have been buoyed by the productive opening partnership between and and are second in the table after five wins from six matches.

is the joint-leading wicket-taker at -- his tally of 15 putting him level with (England) and (Pakistan) -- but Australia's in support of the left-armer has looked vulnerable.

Allan Border, Australia's when they beat England in final in Kolkata, believes it will be the bowlers who are decisive.

"The game will be won and lost in the bowling," he wrote in an ICC column. "If Australia can hold their ground against the onslaught and put pressure back on England, that'll be key.

