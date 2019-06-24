Over 1,000 participants in Maharashtra Athletics Championship

Over 1,100 athletes from 34 districts will compete in the 69th State Senior Athletics Championship which begins here on Tuesday.

For the first time, the athletes will be subjected to dope tests by NADA at the state championship.

The two-day competition will seeinternational athletes like Chaitrali Gujar (100m and 200m), Nidhi Singh (400m and 400m hurdles), (110m hurdles) and Akshay Khot (200m and 400m), among others, in action.

Total 1,116entries have been received for the event.

The district will be sending the largest contingent of 95 athletes, including 53 men, for the event being hosted by after 10 years on synthetic track at the University Stadium, located adjacent to the Wankhede Stadium.

The competition is expected to be fierce in a bid to book berths in the squad for the National Senior Inter-State Championship to be held in in August.

