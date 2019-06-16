Blue Samurai to unleash 'Japanese Messi' on Copa America

On a continent where "imitation" Galacticos are a a dozen, Japan's could just be the real deal.

Snapped up by Real Madrid on Friday from under the noses of some of the world's other top clubs, the teenage sensation is about to demonstrate why he is known as the "Japanese Messi" at the tender age of 18.

The youngster, described by Real as one of the most promising players in world football, is set to create a buzz at this month's Copa America in after earning his first senior call-up for the Blue Samurai.

Rarely an Asian tournament goes by without a "Thai Zico," an "Iraqi Cristiano Ronaldo" or even a "North Korean Wayne Rooney" among the team rosters.

But it was who was invited to Barcelona's youth academy as a scrawny nine-year-old where he earned his nickname for his mazy dribbling skills.

Though the Catalan giants were keen to retain him, Real Madrid took the plunge, heading off interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The signed from FC Tokyo could come face-to-face with wizard Messi at the Copa America depending on results in the group stage.

is one of 17 uncapped players in Hajime Moriyasu's new-look squad as the tournament guests look to build for next year's Tokyo but is destined to attract by far the most interest.

The world's biggest clubs have been tracking his progress since he appeared in the 2017 Under-20 -- at just 15.

Earlier the same year he became the J-League's youngest goalscorer, triggering the sort of hype once reserved for the likes of greats and

A YouTube sensation as a pint-sized toddler, Kubo none the less rejects comparisons to hero Messi.

- No fear -



===========



"I don't like being compared to Messi," he said. "But one day I hope to be able to play like him." Slightly taller than Messi at 1.73 metres (5ft 8in), Kubo has a similarly low centre of gravity to the legend and an eye for a defence-splitting pass.

face in their opening Copa America in on Monday, while and Ecuador, also in group C, meet Sunday.

Kubo, who could become the face of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, insists Japan's "Baby Samurai" will go into the competition with no fear.

"Teams like will definitely be serious about winning," he told "We will have to match the desire of our opponents when we get on the pitch."



Earlier this year, Moriyasu left big-name players such as Honda, and out of the Asian Cup squad that were beaten 3-1 in the final by

"We are looking to bring in a new generation of players," Moriyasu said of his Copa selection.

"It's a good opportunity for them to gain some valuable experience." Kubo's former club backed the to seize his chance to shine on the world stage.

"Takefusa doesn't need a babysitter, he has matured a lot," the FC Tokyo boss told Japanese media.

"This kind of opportunity might only come around once in a lifetime -- he will only benefit from the experience.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)