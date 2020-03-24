JUST IN
Business Standard

Japan requests one-year Olympic postponement over virus: PM

AFP  |  Tokyo 

Japan has asked for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games over the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed, the country's prime minister said Tuesday.

"I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement," Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.

First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 18:00 IST

