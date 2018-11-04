Japanese author Murakami reveals plan for library of works

Japanese has announced a plan to set up a library that would showcase his works and also serve as a meeting place for research and international exchanges.

In a rare public appearance in on Sunday, revealed the library is being planned at Waseda University, his alma mater in

The library would archive his books, materials he used for his works and his record collection.

Waseda officials said details were still being worked out, with a partial archive starting in 2019.

began writing while running a jazz bar in and won recognition as a literary star with his 1987 romantic novel "Norwegian Wood."



His latest novel, "Killing Commendatore," recently hit US bookstores.

