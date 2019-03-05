Javadekar slams Cong for questioning 'strength of armed forces'

Asserting that the was going against popular sentiment in the country, on Tuesday accused the opposition party of rubbishing the claims of the armed forces and questioning their strength.

Javadekar's comments come a day after R P N Singh criticised the BJP leadership of spreading "false propaganda" over the February 26 air strike in Balakot in Pakistan's province.

The has questioned the basis for Amit Shah's claim that 250 terrorists were killed in the strike and asked why or his government was not giving out the details of casualties.

"I cannot understand what has happened to the Congress. Their talk is opposite to the country's popular sentiments. They are rubbishing the armed forces' claims and questioning their strength," Javadekar told reporters.

"It does not happen in any democracy that trust is not placed in the Only the Congress can commit such a sin," he added.

One week on, there is no clarity on the number of terrorists killed in the strike on a in Balakot.

On Monday, IAF B S Dhanoa said the does not count human casualties and it is for the government to provide details on the death toll.

On February 26, said a "very large number of terrorists" were killed in Balakot.

Government sources had said up to 350 terrorists were killed, later put the toll at 250 and some indicated the damage was minimal.

But there has been no official statement on the number of casualties.

R P N Singh on Monday said Modi should apologise to the country for trying to portray the Indian as being "weaker without Rafale".

He counter-accused the BJP and its leaders of spreading misinformation and "false propaganda" over the air strike ahead of elections and said the people of the country would give them a fitting reply.

"It is extremely shocking and tragic that the of this country is pointing fingers at opposition parties for questioning the or the Air Force," he said.

