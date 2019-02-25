Jayaram, Subhankar to lead Indian charge at German Open badminton

Indian shuttlers Jayaram and would look to return to form when they spearhead the country's challenge at the USD 150,000 German Open, starting with the qualifiers here Tuesday.

Jayaram, a former world no 13, is going through a rough patch ever since he sustained a hamstring in 2017.

The shuttler, who had reached the finals of Super 100 last year, will begin his campaign against Japan's seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama.

A four-time finalist at the Dutch Open, Jayaram's best performance has been a final finish at the 2015 Korea Super Series.

The 31-year-old Indian will hope for a better outing in the tournament after bowing out in the second round last week following a straight-game loss to Denmark's

Subhankar, who had a breakthrough season last year when he won the SaarLorLux Open, will also compete in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament and open his campaign against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Playing his fifth tournament of the season, world no 48 Subhankar will look to go deep into the draw to improve his ranking points.

Among other Indians in fray, women's doubles pair of and Poorvisha S Ram, who had finished runners-up at the Senior Nationals, will square up against Malaysian combination of and

Mixed doubles pair of Venkat and Juhi Dewangan will face Chinese Taipei's and in the qualification round.

Among Indians, former national champion had won the German Open in 2014.

