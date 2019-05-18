BJP Tumkur dist youth wing prez expelled for post lauding

has expelled its district youth wing from the party's primary membership for a post praising on the social media.

"For your post on praising Nathuram Godse, you have not only been removed from the post of Yuva Morcha district President, but also expelled from the primary membership of the party," the expulsion order signed by state BJP B S Yeddyurappa, addressed to T H Hanumantharaju read.

The post of Hanumantharaju shared by BJP to the media shows the picture of and a vessel that supposedly contains his ashes decorated with flowers next to it.

The message with the picture calling a "great patriot" says his ashes have still not been immersed in the

Hanumantharaju is not the first in the saffron party to face the ire of the party leadership for praising Godse.

Earlier, BJP candidate too had stirred a controversy by calling Godse, the assassin of mahatma gandhi, a true patriot



During a roadshow in on May 16, Thakur had said Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and would remain a patriot and those who call him a terrorist should look within, they will get a reply in this election.

She later apologised for her statement.

She was responding to a comment by Kamal Haasan, who had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark, referring to Godse.

