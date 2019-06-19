Jermaine Fowler to joins Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' sequel

Actor-comedian Fowler has boarded the cast of Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" sequel.

The much-awaited project, which hails from Paramount Studios, has a release date of August 7, 2019.

Craig Brewer is directing the follow-up to the 1988 comedy which will see Murphy reprise his role of

Fowler is best known for starring as on "Superior Donuts" for

However, the details of his character from the film are not yet known.

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the sequel.

The plot would see learning about a long-lost son and returning to to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Murphy is producing alongside Kevin Misher, while Barris is executive producing.

Brewer and Murphy are also working on the film "Dolemite Is My Name".

