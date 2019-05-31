Guterres appoints Indian-origin Anita Bhatia as UN-Women's dy executive director

Indian-origin Anita Bhatia, a veteran in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management, has been appointed by UN as the in the global body's agency focussed on women and gender equality.

Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Calcutta University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from and a Juris Doctor in Law from

She has been appointed the of the Entity for Gender Equality and the of Women (UN-Women) for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships, a statement from the UN Spokesperson's Office and said Thursday.

She has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at the headquarters and in the field.

Bhatia brings extensive experience in the area of strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management.

Veteran Indian and a gender equality champion Lakshmi Puri had previously served as the of the and of

Bhatia served for several years as Director of for the (IFC), the World Bank Group's private sector arm.

She developed and expanded innovative partnerships with public and private sector partners to support IFC strategy in key areas, including fragile and conflict-affected states, gender equality, financial inclusion, support to women-owned businesses and other priorities critical to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, Bhatia has served as for the World Bank, leading efforts to ensure strategic alignment between institutional priorities and resource mobilisation across the group.

In various positions, she focused on enhancing sustainability, institutional effectiveness and impact through strategic partnerships.

As of IFC's Advisory Operations, based in and La Paz, she successfully grew the Corporation's reach and impact in the region.

As Director of Partnerships and Advisory Operations, she oversaw financial management, risk management, portfolio management, and learning for Advisory Services across the globe.

Bhatia has led diverse teams, including as of Knowledge Management, of Business Process Improvement and Head of Change Management. In addition to Latin America, she has worked in Africa, Europe, and South and

The key appointment comes less than a week after Guterres appointed decorated as his new Force of the in

