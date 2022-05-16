Jet's flying permit likely to be revalidated this week: DGCA official

Jet Airways, which is set to conduct its final phase of proving flights on Tuesday, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) revalidated this week, according to a senior official.

The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday.

"The process for flying permit revalidation is almost done. On Tuesday, they are conducting the remaining proven flights. Their AOC revalidation will be done by this week," the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI on Monday.

A total of five flights (landing) have to be conducted by the aircraft to successfully complete the process.

An airline spokesperson said it would be conducting the remaining proven flights but refused to comment on the revalidation of the AOP.

"We are conducting the remainder of our proven flights on May 17. We (however) cannot comment on the date of revalidation of the AOC (Air Operator Certificate) as that is determined by the process)," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

suspended operations on April 17, 2019, after its erstwhile promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

