Jet's flying permit likely to be revalidated this week: DGCA official

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
Working with authorities to get air operator certificate re-validated: Jet
Jet Airways appoints Priyapal Singh as its 'accountable manager'
NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29
-
Jet Airways, which is set to conduct its final phase of proving flights on Tuesday, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) revalidated this week, according to a senior DGCA official.
The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday.
"The process for Jet Airways flying permit revalidation is almost done. On Tuesday, they are conducting the remaining proven flights. Their AOC revalidation will be done by this week," the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI on Monday.
A total of five flights (landing) have to be conducted by the aircraft to successfully complete the process.
An airline spokesperson said it would be conducting the remaining proven flights but refused to comment on the revalidation of the AOP.
"We are conducting the remainder of our proven flights on May 17. We (however) cannot comment on the date of revalidation of the AOC (Air Operator Certificate) as that is determined by the DGCA process)," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.
Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17, 2019, after its erstwhile promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.
In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU