Jet Airways shares fall further; plunge over 5%

Shares of fell for the second straight session Thursday, plunging over 5 per cent, amid continued uncertainty over the revival plan of the company.

The scrip declined 5.31 per cent to Rs 256.60 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company slumped 4.93 per cent to Rs 256.40.

The stock has been falling since Wednesday and, in the process, its market valuation has been eroded by Rs 365.48 crore in two days on BSE.

Jet Airways' shares slumped nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday too.

The airline's has told the State Bank of (SBI) that he is ready to invest up to Rs 700 crore in the on the condition that his stake does not fall below 25 per cent.

Goyal's offer comes against the backdrop of strategic partner reportedly putting strict conditions, including that Goyal should give up control, for infusing funds into the

In a letter to SBI Rajnish Kumar, Goyal said he is writing with reference to the resolution plan under discussion and in view of Etihad's position, "despite the significant cash crunch and imminent grounding, which the is facing".

Goyal said he is committed to an "infusion of funds into the company to the extent of Rs 700 crore" and pledging all his shares.

This is subject to the condition that his shareholding post such infusion is at least 25 per cent, he said in the letter which was seen by PTI.

According to Jet Airways' shareholding pattern on BSE, as of the quarter ending December 2018, Goyal owns 5,79,33,665 shares, amounting to 51 per cent stake in the company.

