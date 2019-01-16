Etihad proposes to invest in Jet Airways at 49 percent discount - report

(Reuters) - has offered to pick up shares of debt-laden Indian carrier Ltd at a 49 percent discount and to immediately release $35 million after certain conditions are met, CNBC- reported on Wednesday.

Shares of Jet Airways, in which Etihad already owns a 24 percent stake, tumbled as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees ($3.83) in their biggest intraday drop since early December.

The carrier has offered 150 rupees for each Jet share, CNBC- said, citing a letter from Etihad's

has written to the (SBI), Jet's biggest lender, on the restructuring plan for the Indian airline, the report added.

The 25-year-old Indian has been roiled by financial difficulties, racking up a pile of dues to pilots, lessors and vendors, at a time when intense pricing competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs are weighing on the sector in the country.

Jet will not be able to continue funding operations beyond the next week and Etihad is willing to inject $35 million if some conditions are met, the CNBC- report cited Douglas as saying in his letter.

Jet and Etihad representatives are due to meet in with lenders, led by SBI, on Wednesday to discuss the restructuring proposal that involves Etihad increasing its stake, a source with knowledge of the matter told on condition of anonymity.

Etihad wants Jet's founder and Chairman, 69-year-old to step down from the board and his stake to be slashed to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to CNBC-TV18.

Goyal's penchant for control, according to people who have worked with him, has emerged as a major obstacle as the tries to negotiate a rescue deal, reported last month.

Etihad is also seeking an exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, the report added.

Under India's capital markets regulations, Etihad is required to make an open offer to shareholders for a majority of the shares once its stake goes past 25 percent, unless it obtains a rare exemption from the market regulator.

Ministry of Civil Secretary R N Choubey on Wednesday told reporters that the ministry had not yet received an official request from Jet and Etihad for an exemption from an open offer.

Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 71.0400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in Mumbai, Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

