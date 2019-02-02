Jeweller shot at in Raipur, loses ornaments worth lakhs

A 45-year-old was shot at and injured allegedly by three unidentified men who robbed his bag containing precious jewellery, believed to worth lakhs, when he was headed to his home from his shop in Raipur, police said Saturday.

The victim Jasraj Soni's 24-year-old son was thrashed by robbers when he tried to stop them, a police officer said.

The incident occurred Friday night in Changorabhata area when Soni and were returning to their home in Lakhenagar area on two separate two-wheelers after closing their shop, of Police (ASP) told

He said three armed men, with their faces covered and riding a motorcycle, stopped the father-son duo near Ring Road and tried to snatch the bag containing from Soni.

As Soni and resisted, one of the robbers fired at Soni, the ASP said, adding that Mohit was beaten up when he tried to stop them from fleeing.

After locals alerted police, a team of police personnel reached the spot and rushed the and his son to hospital, he said.

The exact value of the stolen is being ascertained but it is estimated to be in lakhs.

"We are checking CCTV footages of the area and have sent teams to pick up the trail of robbers," the ASP said.

A case has been registered.

