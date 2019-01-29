LG directs DMRC to prepare detailed drawings of MMI plans for all metro stations

Baijal Tuesday expressed concern over the "slow progress" in the implementation of multi-modal integration (MMI) plans for in the city and directed the to prepare detailed drawings of MMI for all metro stations, officials said.

Baijal gave the directions during the 59th Governing Body meeting of UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre), a planning agency of the DDA, at the Raj Niwas here.

The meeting, chaired by the LG, was held to discuss the action taken report on the MMI plans for metro stations approved by the UTTIPEC, the said in a statement.

"The expressed concern over the slow progress in the implementation of MMI plan for metro stations and the lack of co-ordination among various agencies, like the DMRC, PWD, traffic police, municipal corporations, the DTTDC, etc," the statement read.

After detailed deliberations, Baijal directed the to "prepare detailed drawings of MMI for all metro stations and forward the same within three months to the respective executing agency for implementation on their part".

UTTIPEC will review monthly the progress of implementation of MMI plans for metro stations, it said.

UTTIPEC has approved conceptual MMI plans for 60 Phase-III metro stations and 10 MMI plans for existing metro stations (Phase I and Phase II) during the last four years, the said.

MMI is planning of the immediate zone around metro stations to integrate ISBT/ local bus stand, feeder buses, wherever feasible to also includes approach roads, pedestrian walkways, parking areas for public conveniences. MMI helps in improving the last-mile connectivity and unhindered traffic around metro stations.

UTTIPEC made detailed presentation on the status of implementation of MMI plans by executing agencies (DMRC and PWD) on the basis of site inspection with respect to these metro stations: Kashmere Gate, Nehru Enclave, Nehru Place, (Dhaula Kuan), Moti Bagh and Phase-I, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by of the DMRC, of the DDA, and engineer-in-chief of PWD, senior traffic officials and other senior officers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)