There is an increased risk of a nuclear security incident in due to continued growth and development of and India's nuclear weapons programmes, America's top spymaster told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The remarks of is part of community's assessment of worldwide threats in the year 2019.

While continues to develop new types of nuclear weapons, including short-range tactical weapons, sea-based cruise missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and longer range ballistic missiles, this year has conducted its first deployment of a nuclear-powered submarine armed with nuclear missiles, he said.

"The continued growth and development of and India's nuclear weapons programmes increase the risk of a nuclear security incident in South Asia, and the new types of nuclear weapons will introduce new risks for escalation dynamics and security in the region," Coats said in his opening statement running into over 40 pages.

Coats and heads of other top agencies appeared before the on Intelligence on their worldwide threat assessment. Prominent among them included CIA Gina Haspel, who has just returned from a trip to India; FBI and Director

Coats said the committee expect the overall threat from weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to continue to grow during 2019 and will remain the most capable WMD adversary, developing new strategic and

He said will also continue to expand and diversify its WMD capabilities.

" continues its multi-year effort to modernise its nuclear missile forces, including deploying sea-based weapons, improving its road-mobile and silo-based weapons, and testing hypersonic glide vehicles," Coats said.

He added that these capabilities are intended to ensure the viability of China's strategic deterrent by providing a second-strike capability and a way to overcome missile defences.

