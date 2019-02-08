JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 net profit rises 71.7 pc to Rs 14.75 cr

JK Lakshmi Cement Friday reported 71.71 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 14.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, helped by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.59 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 11.34 per cent at Rs 948.70 crore as against Rs 852.03 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 9 per cent volume growth during the quarter.

"The company has been facing pressure of increased Pet Coke and diesel prices," said of JKLC Shailendra Chouksey.

"There has been softening in Pet Coke prices in recent times which will however get reflected in coming quarters," he added.

JK Lakshmi Cement total expenses stood at Rs 928.93 crore compared to Rs 839.31 crore, up 10.67 per cent.

Shares of on Friday settled at Rs 300.10 on BSE, down 2.42 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)