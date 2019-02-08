180 Kashmiri students appearing in GATE exam airlifted to Jammu in IAF plane

Nearly 180 Kashmiri students, who are scheduled to write Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in on Sunday, were airlifted from here in a special (IAF) plane on Friday, officials said.

"Due to heavy snowfall, the valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.

They said 179 students left for Friday afternoon by aircraft from the

"All arrangements were made for these students by the authorities of Srinagar airport," the added.

