JK Tyre National Karting Championship gets bigger this year

The JK Tyre National Karting Championship, in a rejigged avatar, promises to take the country by storm, making it much more affordable and accessible to every young motorsport enthusiast.
The championship will not only spot promising talent but will also nurture them and chart their future path towards glory, just like it has done for the likes of Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, Arjun Maini and Kush Maini in the past.
In the new season, JK Motorsport and the authorized Promoter & Organizer Meco Motorsports have repackaged and upgraded the entire championship to make the drivers future ready.
The entire programme will have three different sub-sets: the JK Tyre 4-stroke Sodi Kart Sprint Karting Championship, the X-30 Karting and the Rotax Karting.
Winners of 4-stroke championship will get an option to choose between X-30 and Rotax; the X-30 &Rotaxwinners(Junior & Senior classes only) will go on to participate in their respective world finals and also get a sponsored drive in the LGB-4 championship during the JK National Racing Championship.
