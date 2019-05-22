JK Tyre National Karting Championship gets bigger this year

The National Championship, in a rejigged avatar, promises to take the country by storm, making it much more affordable and accessible to every young enthusiast.

The championship will not only spot promising talent but will also nurture them and chart their future path towards glory, just like it has done for the likes of Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, and in the past.

In the new season, JK and the authorized have repackaged and upgraded the entire championship to make the drivers future ready.

The entire programme will have three different sub-sets: the 4-stroke Sodi Kart Sprint Championship, the X-30 and the Rotax Karting.

Winners of 4-stroke championship will get an option to choose between X-30 and Rotax; the X-30 &Rotaxwinners(Junior & Senior classes only) will go on to participate in their respective world finals and also get a sponsored drive in the LGB-4 championship during the JK National Racing Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)