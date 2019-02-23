JKLF chief Yaseen Malik detained in J&K

JUST IN
Indian-Americans hold protests outside Pak, Chinese consulates in Chicago
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

JKLF chief Yaseen Malik was detained Friday night amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

The action comes eight days after an audacious terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 00:45 IST

