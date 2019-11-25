JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 615 crore

Civil engineering and construction firm JMC Projects (India) on Monday said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 615 crore.

The company, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, undertakes projects pertaining to civil engineering and engineering, procurement and construction works.

JMC Projects (India) has bagged, "institutional and commercial building projects in east and south India totalling Rs 615 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"These orders, along with the orders announced earlier, will help us to further strengthen our order book and widen our client base in the buildings and factory business," the company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said.

JMC provides services across the construction sector including civil, structural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing for all major industries and project types.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 103 apiece on BSE in morning session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)