JNU student alleges entrance exam paper leak

A University student has written to vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that an entrance exam paper was leaked.

"Submitted a letter to of examination JNU demanding an enquiry into the suspicion among the JNUEE candidates that the entrance question paper Cluster 1 of 28th May 2019 was leaked," the student, Vishnu Prasad, said in a post on Monday.

Prasad, who is from the of the university, said the exam paper of Russian, Spanish, French and German were found to be circulating on WhatsApp. This time, the entrance exams are being held online for the first time.

Kumar has agreed to forward the concern of the JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) candidates to the (NTA), the student said.

JNU officials remained unavailable for comments. University sources claimed that the paper was circulated after the exam and anybody could claim it was leaked.

"We have not received any complaint from JNU. It is impossible that the paper was leaked," NTA said.

Prasad said it was the responsibility of the NTA, which conducts the examination, to ensure the credibility of the JNUEE.

"I appeal to the elected representatives of (the) JNUSU and students community to take this issue with adequate seriousness," he added.

