JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Security tightened, entry restricted in JNU campus after night of violence
Business Standard

JNUSU blames VC for campus violence, says he's behaving like a 'mobster'

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence".

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar coming out of the office at JNU in New Delhi on Thursday after being gheraoed since Wednesday by students protesting over a missing varsity student Najeeb.Photo: PTI
JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar | Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of "perpetrating violence" in the university.

Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence".

"This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU," the JNUSU charged.

For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike.

"The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies.

"But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," the JNUSU alleged.

It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU