John Wayne's racist and homophobic comments from 1971 Playboy interview resurfaces

An old interview of late American screen legend John Wayne, who ruled the screen for three decades with his classic westerns such as "The Searchers" and "True Grit", has resurfaced where the had laid bare his racist and homophobic views.

The movie star was interview by Playboy's in 1971, where he shared his views on topics such as diversity in Hollywood, slavery and American history.

The excerpts of the interview were first posted on by Tennessee-based The thread went viral on Twitter, generating thousands of responses.

During the interview, Wayne, a revered figure in Hollywood, was asked about and civil rights activist



To this, Wayne said, "With a lot of blacks, there's quite a bit of resentment along with their dissent, and possibly rightfully so. But we can't all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the blacks."



"I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people," he added.

Wayne died in 1979 aged 72.

On slavery, Wayne said that he does not have any guilt about the US history.

"I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves. Now, I'm not condoning slavery. It's just a fact of life, like the kid who gets infantile paralysis and has to wear braces so he can't play football with the rest of us," he said.

"I will say this, though: I think any black who can compete with a white today can get a better break than a white man. I wish they'd tell me where in the world they have it better than right here in America," he added.

During the interview, Wayne said he considers 1969 "Easy Rider" and "Midnight Cowboy" as perverted.

"Would you say that the wonderful love of those two men in 'Midnight Cowboy', a story about two f****t qualifies? But don't get me wrong. As far as a man and a woman is concerned, I'm awfully happy there's a thing called sex. It's an extra something God gave us. I see no reason why it shouldn't be in pictures. Healthy, lusty sex is wonderful," the said.

Wayne also shared his views on Native American and their portrayal in cinema, saying it was a good step to take "this great country away from them".

"Our so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival. They were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves...

"Look, I'm sure there have been inequalities. If those inequalities are presently affecting any of the Indians now alive, they have a right to a court hearing. But what happened 100 years ago in our country can't be blamed on us today," Wayne said.

On social media, the resurfaced interview spread like a fire with many people, including Hollywood celebrities, expressing their disgust about the actor's views.

Posting an except from Wayne's interview, tweeted, "'If it's supposed to be a black character, naturally I use a black actor' was as 'woke' as got, I guess."



wrote, "We are cancelling dead people and fighting like hooligans today is crazy. this is why I never take towel for granted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)