Journalists have key role in nation building: Acharya

Journalists should always be conscious of their crucial role in nation building and strengthening democracy in the country, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said here Monday.

Inaugurating the Dakshina Kannada (DK) district journalists conference, organised by district journalists union, Mangaluru press club and Patrika Bhavana Trust at the town hall here, he said making the nation strong should be the ultimate goal of every citizen.

He commended the significant contribution of the people of undivided DK district in educational, social and cultural sectors.

Acharya, who was felicitated on the occasion, released a souvenir titled 'Samachaara.'



State Urban Development and Housing Minister U T Khader, who was the chief guest at the function, inaugurated a photo exhibition at the mini town hall.

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Y Shetty also spoke.

Karnataka working journalists union president Shivanand Thagaduru, district journalist union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, senior journalist Ishwar Daithota and convenor of the function Jagannath Shetty Bala were among those present.

