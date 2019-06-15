'Jungle-raj' prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, wake up state govt: Akhilesh to Governor

Alleging that "jungle-raj" was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav met on Saturday over the and order situation and asked him to "wake up" the government as he used to do during the SP regime.

"The used to intervene on law and order earlier (during SP regime). It was said that there were only Yadav officers...Now there is hardly any Yadav SP or DM. We have requested him (Governor) to wake up the government and give direction to control the prevailing 'jungle-raj'," the told reporters after meeting the

He, along with Ahmad Hasan, gave a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Bar council is being murdered in her chamber. There is murder in jail...How these are happening? The is responsible," he said.

Bar Council was allegedly shot dead on premises on Wednesday by a who then tried to kill himself.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)