Police lodges FIR into cheating in cafeteria contract at AIIMS on court's directions

The police has lodged an FIR on allegations of cheating in award of contract at to a private who, according to employees Union, has increased the prices of making staff and patients suffer.

The FIR was lodged on the directions passed by a Court which said cognisable offences were prima facie made out and it was essential to unearth the role of employees allegedly involved in cheating the institution.

As per the documents placed before the court, the contract was awarded to private entity.

The court's order came on a complaint by one of the bidders for the contract, who was the earlier and canteen

The complainant alleged that the firm which got the contract had submitted false and fabricated turnover certificates for the financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the technical bid invited by for providing entire kitchen and services there.

Metropolitan said, "On the basis of the aforesaid documents, the contract has been awarded to the private firm. Hence, cognisable offences are made out qua respondents, which need to be investigated. The action taken report filed (by police) is not conclusive."



"In the considered view of this court, cognisable offences are made out and it is also essential to also unearth the role of employees of AIIMS if the allegations are correct. Therefore, SHO concerned is directed to register a FIR under relevant sections and investigate the matter," the said.

The has been opposing the hospital administration's decision to outsource the operation of its in-house cafeteria, claiming it would lead to rise in prices of items which only the "highly-paid" staff would be able to afford.

The Union had also written to the AIIMS urging him to reverse the decision in the interest of patients, employees and visitors.

They said the new has taken possession of the building canteen, on which a hefty amount of Rs 15 crore has been spent, from May 15 but the rates of items have been increased and the quality as well as service have deteriorated.

The complainant has alleged that certain officials of the firm had conspired with the officials of AIIMS for award of tender for the cafeteria and it has come to his knowledge that it was done on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

He alleged that it has been done to provide monetary benefit.

The FIR was lodged May 31 for the alleged offence of cheating at station in south

