Kamal Nath calls on PM Modi, discusses issues concerning MP

Thursday called on and discussed issues pertaining to his state.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted about half an hour during which Nath wished for assuming office for the second term, a statement from the government said.

Nath, a senior leader, also discussed in detail about various issues pending with the central government for approval and release of funds to the state government, it said.

He urged to intervene in the matter and get the pending issues cleared and fund released at the earliest, it said.

Modi assured Nath that he will instruct the ministries concerned to clear various pending issues and disburse the funds as early as possible. He further assured him of all possible help in future too, the statement added.

The later posted a photograph of the two on its handle.

Nath was sworn in as the of in December 2018.

