Shakira in court in Spain over alleged tax fraud

Colombian superstar went to court near on Thursday to be questioned over the alleged evasion of 14.5 million euros (USD 16.3 million) in taxes.

The 42-year-old avoided dozens of reporters, photographers and television cameras at the courthouse in Esplugues de Llobregat by entering via the garage.

The hearing of the performer, one of the biggest stars from who lives in with and their two young sons, was due to start at 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT).

Prosecutors accuse her and one of her advisers of tax fraud after she allegedly failed to pay taxes in despite being a resident between 2011 and 2014.

The case only covers the period from 2012 to 2014, however, as the timeframe to prosecute alleged tax offences in 2011 has expired.

Prosecutors say that while she moved to in 2011 when her relationship with Pique was made public, her official tax residency remained in the until 2015 when she started paying taxes in

Her defence team however insists that until 2014 she earned most of her money in international tours and did not live more than six months a year in Spain -- a prerequisite to be an official tax-paying resident in the country.

According to Spanish media, she has already paid back what she allegedly owes to tax authorities.

This is the second time in just over two months that has appeared in court in Spain after having denied allegations she and Colombian plagiarised part of their Grammy award-winning hit "La Bicicleta." The subsequently cleared her and Vives, saying there had been "no plagiarism whatsoever.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)