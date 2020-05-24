Karnataka doubles number of COVID-19 tests, says Minister

: Karnataka has doubled the number



of coronavirus tests conducted from one lakh to two lakh, state Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

"After clocking one lakh tests on May 8, we have doubled the number of tests in just 16 days. As on this morning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMR COVID-19 testing labs. I congratulate doctors & lab technicians on this achievement," Sudhakar tweeted.

Till Sunday morning, 2,056 people were tested positive for COVID-19, including 42 deaths and 1,378 active cases and 634 discharges. Till now, 1,96,196 samples have been tested of which 1,92,127 have tested negative.

