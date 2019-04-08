JUST IN
AgustaWestland Case: Middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta sent to judicial custody

ANI  |  General News 

A special CBI court on Monday sent AgustaWestland alleged middlemen Sushen Mohan Gupta to judicial custody till April 20.

He was arrested on March 26 and sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for four days by a special CBI court. The custody was later extended by four days before the Patiala House Court granted further remand of 3 days.

Gupta filed a bail plea before a Special CBI court on Saturday in connection with money laundering case against him.

In his bail plea, Gupta submitted that throughout the investigation he has fully cooperated with the investigation agencies and has complied with all directions given by them adding that he has neither been accused of evading the law nor has he interfered with the investigation in any manner.

Gupta further submitted that he has in the past always cooperated with the investigation and undertakes to further cooperate in the future as well.

Gupta's was the first arrest which came a day after Rajiv Saxena's, an accused in the case, who was allowed to turn "approver" by the court. Saxena had moved an application in this regard on February 27.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 14:51 IST

