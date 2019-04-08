AgustaWestland Case: Middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta sent to judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
AgustaWestland case: ED arrests alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta
AgustaWestland case: Court sends alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta to ED custody
AgustaWestland deal: Delhi court cancels LOC against SP Tyagi
Delhi court sends Gautam Khaitan to judicial custody till Feb 20 in money laundering case
AgustaWestland: Rajiv Saxena moves court to become approver
-
A special CBI court on Monday sent AgustaWestland alleged middlemen Sushen Mohan Gupta to judicial custody till April 20.
He was arrested on March 26 and sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for four days by a special CBI court. The custody was later extended by four days before the Patiala House Court granted further remand of 3 days.
Gupta filed a bail plea before a Special CBI court on Saturday in connection with money laundering case against him.
In his bail plea, Gupta submitted that throughout the investigation he has fully cooperated with the investigation agencies and has complied with all directions given by them adding that he has neither been accused of evading the law nor has he interfered with the investigation in any manner.
Gupta further submitted that he has in the past always cooperated with the investigation and undertakes to further cooperate in the future as well.
Gupta's was the first arrest which came a day after Rajiv Saxena's, an accused in the case, who was allowed to turn "approver" by the court. Saxena had moved an application in this regard on February 27.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU