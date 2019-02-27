Karnataka govt puts police& intelligence depts on high alert

H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday said police and intelligence departments have been directed to be on "high alert", amid escalation of tension between and after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in the neighbouring country.

The said directions have been given to officials to take all precautionary measures.

"In the wake of the unfortunate killing of our soldiers (CRPF personnel), since yesterday, the has taken some retaliatory measures.

At a time when the situation depicts conflict between two countries, all state governments need to be alert.

As things are sensitive, we have given directions to our officials to be on high alert," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, he said "as we are witnessing complicated days in the country, in this backdrop we need to be alert.

The said he had already directed the police and intelligence departments and other officials to take all precautionary measures.

conducted a major preemptive strike on a early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

India's action comes close to Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in

