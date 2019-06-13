Karnataka unveils online building plan approval facility

H D Thursday launched 118 websites that would enable citizens get building plan approvals, diversion of land use change and other related permissions through online submissions, avoiding middlemen and delays.

"We have simplified the process of getting building plan sanction and land use change. It will bring greater transparency and end corruption and save people's time and money," told reporters.

U T Khader said the initiative of his department will save people from running from pillar to post to get approvals.

It will also remove middlemen from the system, he told reporters here.

These websites and softwares integrate 14 departments and forms can be submitted online. The staus of their applications will be shared through to the applicants.

