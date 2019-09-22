Kashmiri held with pistol and charas in Mumbai

Police have recovered a pistol and 19 bullets from a Kashmiri in suburban Oshiwara and are investigating his motive behind visiting Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Police recovered the pistol and bullets from Tanveer Sharif Khan (30), a resident of Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir, when he, along with three others, was allegedly puffing charas (a form of cannabis) in a dormitory on Saturday night.

All the four have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The three others are identified as Ishaq Manzoor Khan (21), who also hails from Poonch, and Anwar Mustak Hussain (30) and Shabbir Qureshi (30), both residents of suburban Jogeshwari.

The official said police found that one bullet was missing from the pistol.

Police are probing whether Tanveer used the bullet for committing any crime in the city, the official said.

"Tanveer claimed he knew Hussain and Qureshi when he used to work as a security guard in Mumbai earlier," he said.

The official added they would contact their counterparts in J-K for details on the arm license of Tanveer and the bullets.

"We are also trying to find out Tanveer's motive behind visiting Mumbai. If needed, we will book him under Arms Act," the official said.

