Kashmiri Pandits to congregate in Valley for Jyeshtha Ashtami

Kashmiri Pandits from across the globe will be congregating in the Valley to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, beginning June 8.
Members of the community will undertake a 'yatra' to the shrine, according to an official statement released by the organisers of the religious procession.
"Kashmiri Pandits and the Muslim fraternity in the (Kashmir) Valley are seeing this yatra as a step towards the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland.
"Efforts are being made by the Governor's office and the state administration is helping build the confidence among the exiled Kashmiri Pandit community," the statement said.
The state administration has this year also made the necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation, it said.
Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula, Jammu and Kashmir in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.
Pilgrims come from all over to assemble at the shrine, offer prayers and worship at the foot of the goddess, and sing hymns and songs in her praise.
Khir (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.
