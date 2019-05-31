Police: Suicide car bomb hits Afghan capital, kills 4

A car bomb targeting a U.S. convoy exploded early Friday in an eastern neighbourhood, leaving four Afghan civilians dead and three wounded and lightly wounding four American forces, authorities said.

It was the second suicide attack in as many days to rattle the Afghan capital.

The suicide bomber struck as the convoy passed through Kabul's eastern Yakatot neighborhood, where US and NATO forces maintain complexes. Facilities operated by the located nearby.

Firdous Faramaz, police chief spokesman, said four Afghan civilians were killed and three wounded in the attack.

Bob Purtiman, with the U.S. military in Kabul, said four U.S. service members received The one-line statement did not elaborate.

In a telephone interview, took responsibility for Friday's attack on the US convoy in Kabul, claiming 10 U.S. soldiers were killed. claims are often exaggerated.

Witnesses said the explosion was powerful, blowing out windows in neighboring buildings. Traffic on the streets was light because the bombing occurred on a Friday, the weekly day off.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an academy and training center, also in the same area but several kilometers (miles) away from Friday's explosion.

The on Thursday said a soldier had noticed a suspicious person, and as he approached him the attacker detonated his explosives near the academy. The soldier's action likely saved lives.

Both the and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

In a series of coordinated attacks by Taliban fighters late Thursday in district in southern province, 11 soldiers and five police were killed, said Mohammad Karim Karimi, Karimi said he had repeatedly requested the government in to send additional security forces to the district, which has a strong Taliban presence.

Attacks by the Taliban have continued unabated despite peace talks with the as well as a fresh round of talks with Afghan notables this week in the Russian capital Following the talks, Suhail Shaheen, for the Taliban's political office in Doha, said "spectacular progress" was made on some issues, without elaborating.

