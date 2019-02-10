CoalMin expresses concern over delay in commissioning of CIL washeries

The coal ministry has expressed concern over delay in the commissioning of around 18 washeries by state-owned Ltd (CIL) and stressed upon the need for timely completion of the projects.

In a review meeting on the upcoming washeries of CIL, expressed "his concerns on the delay in commissioning of washeries", according to the minutes of the meeting.

The also stressed the need for timely completion of projects.

He also called for regular monitoring of washery projects at through

The washeries which were reviewed by the are Dahibari, Patherdih-I, Madhuband, Patherdih II, Bhojudih, Dugda and Moonidih washreies of BCCL ( arm).

Tapin, Kathara, Ashok, Karo and Konar washeries of CCL ( arm), Ib Valley, Basundhar, Hingula and Jagannath washeries of MCL ( arm) and Kusmunda and Baroud washeries of SECL (CIL arm) were also reviewed, the minutes said.

Currently, CIL operates 15 coal washeries with a total washing capacity of 36.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Of these 15 washeries, 11 are coking and the remaining are non-coking with capacity of 20.58 and 16.22 MTPA, respectively.

The total washed coal production from these existing washeries for 2017-18 was 12.45 MT.

Moreover, CIL has planned to set up 18 new washeries with state-of-the-art technologies with an aggregate throughput capacity of 95.6 MTPA.

